Voight, Marina Emilia "Mandy"

PORTAGE - Marina Emilia "Mandy" Voight, age 91, of Portage, Wis., died on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in the Tivoli Nursing Home in Portage, Wis.
Marina was born on Dec. 26, 1929, in Lares, Puerto Rico, to Otilio and Emilia (Gonzales) Quinones. She moved to Portage to live with her cousin, and she married Richard Voight on May 24, 1958.
Mandy is a longtime member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving on the alter guild and ladies aide. She worked at the Portage Hosiery for a short time, loved cooking, baking, sewing, and crocheting.
Most of her time was spent baby- and child-sitting for many children in the community. She and Richard enjoyed traveling, watching their children and grandchildren play sports, and spending time with family.
Marina is survived by her children, Vickie Raymond of Montello, Kevin (Liza) Voight of Bisbee, Ariz., Michael Voight of Tulsa, Ok;a., and Michele (Brian) Foote of Oshkosh, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Ben (Jorja) Raymond, Emily Krueger, Katie Raymond, Jordan Foote, Samantha Foote, Sydney Foote and Jeremy Voight; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Raymond, Elliana Raymond, William Krueger, and one more due in March; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marina was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; son, Kenneth Voight; one brother; and four sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, in the ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Portage, Wis. The Rev. Greg Hovland will be officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Portage.
The family would like to thank Tivoli and Agrace Hospice for their care and compassion.
Kratz Funeral home (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
