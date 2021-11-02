Voight, Marina Emilia "Mandy"

PORTAGE - Marina Emilia "Mandy" Voight, age 91, of Portage, Wis., died on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in the Tivoli Nursing Home in Portage, Wis.

Marina was born on Dec. 26, 1929, in Lares, Puerto Rico, to Otilio and Emilia (Gonzales) Quinones. She moved to Portage to live with her cousin, and she married Richard Voight on May 24, 1958.

Mandy is a longtime member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving on the alter guild and ladies aide. She worked at the Portage Hosiery for a short time, loved cooking, baking, sewing, and crocheting.

Most of her time was spent baby- and child-sitting for many children in the community. She and Richard enjoyed traveling, watching their children and grandchildren play sports, and spending time with family.

Marina is survived by her children, Vickie Raymond of Montello, Kevin (Liza) Voight of Bisbee, Ariz., Michael Voight of Tulsa, Ok;a., and Michele (Brian) Foote of Oshkosh, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Ben (Jorja) Raymond, Emily Krueger, Katie Raymond, Jordan Foote, Samantha Foote, Sydney Foote and Jeremy Voight; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Raymond, Elliana Raymond, William Krueger, and one more due in March; and numerous nieces and nephews.