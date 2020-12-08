Voigt, Donald H.

COLUMBUS - Donald H. Voigt, age 77, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Larson House in Columbus, Wis.

Don was born on Jan. 21, 1943, to Herbert and Ruth (Radke) Voigt in Beaver Dam, Wis. After graduating from Columbus High School in 1961 he farmed the family farm. Five years later Don married Mary Ann Stuntebeck on Dec. 17, 1966, in Marshall. After starting a family, he became a feed truck driver for MoorMan's in Waupun and later drove for Waupun Truck Lines. Don started work at Quad Graphics in Hartford in 2000 as an operator in the inventory control department and remained there until his retirement in 2011. Don found pleasure in keeping busy on his small farm. When he wasn't occupied with the daily chores or repairing an old piece of farm equipment, he was reading or playing with one of his favorite cats.

Don is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of Fox Lake; children, Kim Voigt (Robert Gaude) of New York City, Chad Voigt of Iron Ridge, and Tom Voigt of Cedarburg; three grandchildren; three sisters, Dorothy Stelter of Beaver Dam, Janice Gibbs of Lemoore, Calif., and Shirley Fassbind of Monona; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Inurnment will be in Highland Memory Gardens, Cottage Grove.