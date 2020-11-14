Voigt, Harvey

BEAVER DAM - Harvey Allen Voigt was born in Beaver Dam, Wis., on Nov. 30, 1936, the son of Alvin and Florence (Schutte) Voigt. He passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis., at the age of 83, surrounded by his family. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1956 and was enlisted in the U.S. Army from November 1956 to 1958. He was married on Jan. 24, 1959, to Ellen Neuendorf, his high school sweetheart, in Beaver Dam, Wis., where they have been together for the last 61 years. Later in life, he purchased a '57 robin egg blue Chevy, like the one that he owned when he was first married.

Harvey was a lifelong resident of Beaver Dam, spending valuable time with family and friends. He came from a farm background and all of his adult life was devoted to this profession. This was definitely his passion. He spent many evenings and weekends with his children and grandchildren, working on the family farm where he was raised.

One of Harvey's favorite events was the Dodge County Fair where he usually had some kind of farm related display with products that he was working with at the time. He enjoyed volunteering to weigh pigs before the fair opened and socializing with many friends, neighbors and colleagues during the week.