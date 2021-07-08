Voigt, Lance Adam

HORICON - Born on April 12, 1978, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Patt Maass and Jeffrey Voigt, Lance died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 4, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, Wis., at age 43 years. Lance leaves to mourn his passing his devoted wife, Teri Lynn (nee Tjepkema) Voigt; his cherished children, Damien and Gavin; and his parents, Patt (Leroy) Maass and Jeff Voigt. Lance was the special son-in-law of Roberta (Dan) Braun and Steve Tjepkema; half-brother of Justin and Leah; and brother-in-law of Stephanie and Danny. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jenna Lyn.
Family meant everything to Lance, and he was at his happiest when he and the family would go on a trips, especially when they went to Great America. A nature lover, he enjoyed spending time in the woods.
A celebration of life will be held for Lance on Sunday, July 18, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at CRYSTAL LAKE BEACH, N7190 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI 53916 (please use the second entrance to the beach).
Jelacic Funeral Home is serving the family – (414) 466-2134.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)