Voigt, Lance Adam

HORICON - Born on April 12, 1978, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Patt Maass and Jeffrey Voigt, Lance died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 4, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, Wis., at age 43 years. Lance leaves to mourn his passing his devoted wife, Teri Lynn (nee Tjepkema) Voigt; his cherished children, Damien and Gavin; and his parents, Patt (Leroy) Maass and Jeff Voigt. Lance was the special son-in-law of Roberta (Dan) Braun and Steve Tjepkema; half-brother of Justin and Leah; and brother-in-law of Stephanie and Danny. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jenna Lyn.