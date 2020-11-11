Voigt, Louise

MAUSTON - Louise Voigt, age 82, of Mauston, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston, Wis.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Mauston, Wis., with Father John Potaczek celebrating. Immediate family and close friends only, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Louise was born Jan. 17, 1938, in Mauston, Wis., the daughter of Fredrick and Irene (Comer) Anglim. She loved to knit and crochet, to bake and to play cards, especially euchre and rummy, and she also loved to dance, all while raising seven children.

Louise is survived by her husband, Bruce; sons, Bruce junior, Donald (Laurie), Paul, Michael (Amy); daughters, Penny Wehman, Connie (Michael) Bracco; daughter-in-law, Erica; brothers, Fredrick “Bud” Anglim, Terry (Rita) Anglim; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Todd; son-in-law, Jim Wehman; brother, John; and sisters, Mary and Donna.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884