Voigt, Oliver A. "Ollie"

A visitation for Ollie will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until noon at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH, 511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon with Father Michael Erwin officiating. A private family burial will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wis. Covid-19 precautions will be in place and all in attendance are requested to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. Ollie's funeral service will be available to view on or after Dec. 17, 2020, at www.koepsellfh.com .

Oliver "Ollie" had been a well-respected police officer from 1955 – 1988 for the City of Beaver Dam. He enjoyed his career and fondly remembers all the people and situations he encountered. His motto was "Be a Good Listener," and this had served him and the City of Beaver Dam well. Ollie was a longtime member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, currently St. Katherine Drexel Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ollie loved to travel with his wife, Clara, and together they had been to Ireland, Germany, Canada, Mexico, and all parts of the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to go boating, snowmobiling and fishing and was still deer hunting at age 89. He also enjoyed tinkering and fixing many things around the home.