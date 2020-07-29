Voigt, Todd Michael

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WOLF POINT, Mont. - Todd Michael Voigt, age 50, of Wolf Point, Mont., formerly of Mauston, died on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at Wolf Point, Mont. Todd is the son of Bruce and Louise (Anglim) Voigt and was born on Oct. 2, 1969 in Mauston, Wis. Todd graduated from the 8th grade at St. Patrick's Catholic School in Mauston, Wis. and graduated from Mauston High School in 1988.

Todd was united in marriage to Erica Dawn Welch on June 24, 2000 at Shennington, Wis. While in Mauston, he was employed by Hamm's Excavating and was a member of Local 139 Operators Union. Todd left Mauston to pursue his passion for ranching, (something he had always wanted to do) and moved to Wolf Point, Mont. There he farmed and raised his family. Todd enjoyed fixing cars and equipment and tending to the animals. Todd had a deep love for his children and family. Todd died doing what he loved, farming.