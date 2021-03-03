Voiles, Richard M.

BARABOO – Richard M. "Dick" Voiles, age 64, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. He was born on Dec. 4, 1956, in Baraboo, the son of Bernard and Lorraine (Hein) Voiles.

At the tender age of 17, Dick enlisted into the U.S. Navy with the permission of his father, Bernard. He served his country during the Vietnam War era. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Baraboo where he was employed at various jobs as a baker and maintenance person.

In his spare time, Dick enjoyed the outdoors with boating, fishing and feeding the deer. He will be truly missed by his family and circle of friends.

Survivors include his siblings, Kathleen Voiles, twin sister, Mary (Ned) Seymour and brother, Ken Voiles; nieces, Andrea (Bruce) Jackson, Kathleen (Kyle) Bernander and Clara Seymour; and a nephew, Trever Voiles. Dick was preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wishes, Dick will be cremated and buried at sea. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.