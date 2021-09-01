Voltz, John "Jack" Jr.

MAUSTON/REEDSBURG - John "Jack" Voltz Jr., 85, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. John was born on the family farm located in the Mauston area to John and Mildred (Pray) Voltz. John left the farm at the age of 12 to work to earn money for the family. John found work as a farmer and mechanic, fixing problems, and cultivating both crops and lifelong friendships in the Mauston area for many years. After working at different shops, he opened his own mechanic business in Mauston. He married the love of his life, MaryEllen, and together they raised two children, Janey and Brian.

Voltz Auto Repair served the Juneau County area for over 30 years. John took pride in the loyalty of his customers and his ability to provide for the community and his family. After "retirement," John continued farm work in the area. He enjoyed tractor pulls, being outdoors, and telling stories over a good meal with friends and family. He was a son, father, grandfather, husband, and friend. He will always be known for his incredible work ethic, his love of storytelling, and his dependability. When you needed John's help, it was always there and freely given. He will be incredibly missed by all that knew him.

John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ellen; his parents, John Sr. and Mildred Voltz; along with his sister, Ruth; and brothers, Charlie and Bobby.