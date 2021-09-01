Voltz, John "Jack" Jr.

MAUSTON/REEDSBURG - John "Jack" Voltz Jr., 85, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. John was born on the family farm located in the Mauston area to John and Mildred (Pray) Voltz. John left the farm at the age of 12 to work to earn money for the family. John found work as a farmer and mechanic, fixing problems, and cultivating both crops and lifelong friendships in the Mauston area for many years. After working at different shops, he opened his own mechanic business in Mauston. He married the love of his life, MaryEllen, and together they raised two children, Janey and Brian.
Voltz Auto Repair served the Juneau County area for over 30 years. John took pride in the loyalty of his customers and his ability to provide for the community and his family. After "retirement," John continued farm work in the area. He enjoyed tractor pulls, being outdoors, and telling stories over a good meal with friends and family. He was a son, father, grandfather, husband, and friend. He will always be known for his incredible work ethic, his love of storytelling, and his dependability. When you needed John's help, it was always there and freely given. He will be incredibly missed by all that knew him.
John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ellen; his parents, John Sr. and Mildred Voltz; along with his sister, Ruth; and brothers, Charlie and Bobby.
John is survived by his son, Brian Voltz; and daughter, Janey Guist; along with his granddaughter, Melissa Guist. John is also survived by his brother, Bill (Donna) Voltz; his sister-in-law, LaVonne Voltz; and many loving and cherished nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for John will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg with Chaplain Mike Amberg officiating. Burial will follow at Lindina Evergreen Cemetery in rural Mauston. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
