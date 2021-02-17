Voltz, Mary Ellen

MAUSTON - Mary Ellen Voltz, 85, a longtime resident of Mauston, Wis., passed away at the Senior Life Center in Reedsburg, Wis., on Feb. 7, 2021. The sixth child of Arthur and Gaby (Wohling) Fish, Mary was born in Reedsburg in December of 1935. She attended various grade schools in the surrounding area as the family moved several times in pursuit of farming opportunities. Mary Ellen was called on to tend to the younger children and help her mother with the household work. She diligently learned the arts of housecleaning, cooking, and child-rearing. Mary Ellen continued to hone her domestic skills as the family grew to 15 children total.

Mary Ellen and John Voltz were married in Reedsburg in June of 1956 and took up residence in Mauston where they would live until 2017. John had been raised on a farm in Mauston and initially continued in that work. Ultimately, John gained skill as a mechanic and opened his own car repair business just outside Mauston in 1968. In 1971, Mary Ellen would again utilize her child-rearing skills when daughter Janey was added to their family, followed by son Brian in 1977.