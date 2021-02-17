Voltz, Mary Ellen

MAUSTON - Mary Ellen Voltz, 85, a longtime resident of Mauston, Wis., passed away at the Senior Life Center in Reedsburg, Wis., on Feb. 7, 2021. The sixth child of Arthur and Gaby (Wohling) Fish, Mary was born in Reedsburg in December of 1935. She attended various grade schools in the surrounding area as the family moved several times in pursuit of farming opportunities. Mary Ellen was called on to tend to the younger children and help her mother with the household work. She diligently learned the arts of housecleaning, cooking, and child-rearing. Mary Ellen continued to hone her domestic skills as the family grew to 15 children total.
Mary Ellen and John Voltz were married in Reedsburg in June of 1956 and took up residence in Mauston where they would live until 2017. John had been raised on a farm in Mauston and initially continued in that work. Ultimately, John gained skill as a mechanic and opened his own car repair business just outside Mauston in 1968. In 1971, Mary Ellen would again utilize her child-rearing skills when daughter Janey was added to their family, followed by son Brian in 1977.
When the car repair business opened, Mary Ellen took on the task of keeping the accounting books. She earnestly learned the challenges of bookkeeping, banking, taxes, and invoices. In addition, she was often the runner for parts to the various supplies in town, so John could continue to work on their customers' cars without interruption. They both worked at the business until 2014 when they retired.
Mary Ellen was a sister, mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. Her laugh filled the room and her smile brightened everyone's day.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Gaby (Wohling) Fish; and her siblings, Leah Schweppe, Arthur Fish Jr, Franklin Fish, Lewis Fish, Patricia Weldy, Gary Fish, Mark Fish, Carla Fish, and Garth Fish.
Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, John Voltz of Reedsburg, Wis.; her son, Brian Voltz of Baraboo, Wis.; her daughter, Janey Guist of Tomah, Wis.; granddaughter, Melissa Guist of Tomah, Wis.; brother, Robert Fish of Baraboo, Wis.; and sisters, Barbara Schneider of Columbus, Wis., Dona Swanson of Waupun, Wis., Vicki (Ken) Martinson of Oregon, Wis., and Sherri (Scott) Handley of Edmonds, Wash.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service for Mary will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18 at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg with Chaplain Mike Amberg officiating. Burial will be made in Lindina Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
