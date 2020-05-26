Volz, Lorna Ida

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Lorna Ida Volz, age 96 of Baraboo, passed away Tuesday May 19, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living in Baraboo. She as born in the Town of Delton, WI on June 5, 1923 to parents Ernest Volz and Hattie (Cridlich) Volz.

For many years Lorna worked as a waitress at Uphof Restaurant in Wisconsin Dells, and as a store clerk at souvenir shops in the Dells as well.

She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. She liked to travel with friends, visiting many places in her lifetime. She adored watching and feeding the birds, and collected many bird figurines and décor. She loved Chickadees and Cardinals the most.

Lorna was preceded in death by her parents; close friend, Ralph Cross; brother, Lawrence (Arleen) Volz; sister, Arleen (John) Rick; and nephew, Jerry Volz.

She is survived by brother, Roy (Janet) Volz; special nephew Russell (Angie) Volz and great-nephew Garrett Volz; nieces and nephews, Joyce (Gerry) Cone, Dave (Sheila) Volz, Ron (Sara) Volz, Ronda (Peter) Elftmann, John (Judy) Rick, and James (Debra) Rick; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews, and many friends.

No services are being held at this time. Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.