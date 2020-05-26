Volz, Lorna Ida

BARABOO - Lorna Ida Volz, age 96 of Baraboo, passed away Tuesday May 19, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living in Baraboo. She as born in the Town of Delton, WI on June 5, 1923 to parents Ernest Volz and Hattie (Cridlich) Volz.
For many years Lorna worked as a waitress at Uphof Restaurant in Wisconsin Dells, and as a store clerk at souvenir shops in the Dells as well.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. She liked to travel with friends, visiting many places in her lifetime. She adored watching and feeding the birds, and collected many bird figurines and décor. She loved Chickadees and Cardinals the most.
Lorna was preceded in death by her parents; close friend, Ralph Cross; brother, Lawrence (Arleen) Volz; sister, Arleen (John) Rick; and nephew, Jerry Volz.
She is survived by brother, Roy (Janet) Volz; special nephew Russell (Angie) Volz and great-nephew Garrett Volz; nieces and nephews, Joyce (Gerry) Cone, Dave (Sheila) Volz, Ron (Sara) Volz, Ronda (Peter) Elftmann, John (Judy) Rick, and James (Debra) Rick; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews, and many friends.
No services are being held at this time. Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)