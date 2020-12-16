Von Behren, Verna A. (Koepp)

SAUK PRAIRIE - Verna A. (Koepp) Von Behren passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2020, at Meadow Ridge Assisted Living in Baraboo, Wis.

She was born on Feb. 28, 1930, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Ivan and Angeline (Konkel) Koepp. Verna moved with her family to their farm on Koepp Road in Caledonia Township near Merrimac, Wis., where she attended Prairie du Sac High School. After high school she married Alan Von Behren Sr. Together they raised eight children in the Sauk Prairie area.

Verna enjoyed selling Avon for over 50 years. The highlight of her working life was working for the Don Philip State Farm Insurance Agency in Baraboo, Wis. Verna was a Girl Scout Troop leader and a member of the Sauk Prairie PTA when her children were young. She was a member of Homemakers clubs in and around Sauk Prairie, a member of Parents without Partners, Our Savior Lutheran Church in Baraboo, Wis., and First United Church of Christ in Sauk City, Wis.