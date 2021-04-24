Vorndran, Shirley Ann (Nolden)

BARABOO - Shirley Ann Elizabeth (Nolden) Vorndran, 73, passed away at home surrounded by her family on April 23, 2021. Shirley was born to Elmer James Matthew John and Caroline Mildred (Cecka) Nolden on Dec. 7, 1947. She married Darrell Raymond Vorndran on April 27, 1968. She is survived by her husband, Darrell; her six children and their spouses, Todd, Anthony (Tonya), Ronald (Kristina), Elizabeth (Michael) Olson, Jerome, and Mary; and her 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Katie), Tyler, Justin, Ashley, Renee, Lyndsey, Caleb, Zoe, Ethan, and Emma. She is also survived by siblings, Timothy (Kathy) Nolden, Beverly (Larry) Skwor and Cynthia (Bob) Hackett; sisters-in-law, Ruth Nolden, Rosemary Vorndran, and Nancy Giles; and brothers-in-law, John Crone and Duane (Jan) Vorndran. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Jerald and Ronald Nolden; and her sister, Katherine Crone.