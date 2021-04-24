Vorndran, Shirley Ann (Nolden)

BARABOO - Shirley Ann Elizabeth (Nolden) Vorndran, 73, passed away at home surrounded by her family on April 23, 2021. Shirley was born to Elmer James Matthew John and Caroline Mildred (Cecka) Nolden on Dec. 7, 1947. She married Darrell Raymond Vorndran on April 27, 1968. She is survived by her husband, Darrell; her six children and their spouses, Todd, Anthony (Tonya), Ronald (Kristina), Elizabeth (Michael) Olson, Jerome, and Mary; and her 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Katie), Tyler, Justin, Ashley, Renee, Lyndsey, Caleb, Zoe, Ethan, and Emma. She is also survived by siblings, Timothy (Kathy) Nolden, Beverly (Larry) Skwor and Cynthia (Bob) Hackett; sisters-in-law, Ruth Nolden, Rosemary Vorndran, and Nancy Giles; and brothers-in-law, John Crone and Duane (Jan) Vorndran. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Jerald and Ronald Nolden; and her sister, Katherine Crone.
A celebration of life will be held on June 26 at STEINHORST PARK in Baraboo, Wis., for Shirley and her sister, Katherine; all are welcome.
Shirley was a kind and gentle soul, serving tirelessly within her community and family. She enjoyed spending time with grandchildren, gardening, decorating cookies, and birdwatching. She was a 4-H Leader with Skillet Creek 4-H for many years, and an HCE Executive Committee member. She was also a steward of the Lynn's Legacy care bag program for cancer patients, and a decoration committee director for St. Joseph's Church.
The family would like to express their immense gratitude to all of Shirley's doctors, nurses and caregivers, in particular those at SSM Home Health and Hospice. Donations should be directed to the SSM Health at Home Foundation or the SSM Hospice House at 915 12th Street, Baraboo, WI 53913.
A private family service will be held. Redlin Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
