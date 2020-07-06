Voskuil, Carol

Carol was born July 4, 1946, in the town of Waupun, the daughter of Wilbert and Jennie Van Buren Pluim. Carol attended Waupun schools and on June 4, 1966, she married Arnie Voskuil in Waupun. She and Arnie resided in Waupun all their lives where Carol did domestic cleaning for various families in the area. Carol was a wonderful mother and enjoyed spending time with her family. She attended many Bible study groups which she enjoyed immensely. Whether a family member or a friend from past to present, Carol was known for her love and dedication to her family and her Savior, Jesus Christ. If you were to stop by for a visit, you would see open Bibles and books along with daily devotions as she loved to learn, read, and share her faith. If there was music, you would see Carol clapping her hands, tapping her feet and singing with her whole heart and a huge smile! She would keep herself busy with her children, grandchildren, and those great-grandchildren who referred to her as "grape-grandma." She encouraged them with many hugs and prayers and cheered them on at their sporting events. Along with her weekly Bible studies and ministering to anyone who had time to sit in her presence, she savored long conversations and had a rare sharp listening skill. You knew if she said she would pray for you, she did. She was a wonderful baker. You would never visit her without being served up some delicious cookies, a slice of pie, a huge piece of torte or a slice of one of her tasty breads. She ardently maintained her home, yard, and flowers.