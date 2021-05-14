Voss, David R. "Snoopy"

BEAVER DAM - David R. "Snoopy" Voss, age 71, of Beaver Dam, passed away from severe COVID pneumonia on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison.

A memorial gathering for David will be held on Tuesday, May 18 at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 12 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. Inurnment with graveside military honors will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Town of Trenton.

David was born on Jan. 4, 1949, the son of Roy and Ruby (Drews) Voss. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from Sept. 30, 1968, until Sept. 29, 1972. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Rifle Sharpshooter and Meritorious Good Conduct Medal, and was also part of Richard Nixon's presidential detail. David worked for Westra Construction for over 30 years and also worked for Breuer Metals, before retiring in 2018. In his free time, he loved to golf. David was a member of Beaver Dam Country Club, John E. Miller American Legion Post 146 and St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.