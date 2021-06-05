Voss-Gerth, Audrey Y.

BEAVER DAM—Audrey Y. Voss-Gerth, 83, formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Christian Homestead in Waupun.

Audrey was born the daughter of Herbert and Alyce (Schepp) Carlson on July 31, 1937, in Beaver Dam. She was a 1955 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Audrey was married to Orren Voss, who preceded her in death. She later married Frank Gerth Jr., who also preceded her in death. Audrey was employed with Marine Bank in Beaver Dam for many years and was later employed with Powercom in Beaver Dam until her retirement.

Audrey was a member of St. Stephen’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Audrey also loved to play bingo. She enjoyed traveling, especially spending winters in Bull Head City, Ariz., and going to Cubs games.

Audrey is survived by her children, Cindy Shelby of Corpus Christi, Texas, Debby Voss of Rock Hill, S.C., Robert Voss of Greensboro, N.C., Russell Voss of Beaver Dam, and Steven (Tammy) Voss of Fall River; her brothers, Dennis (Pam) Carlson and Keith Carlson; two grandchildren, Stephenie Voss and Shane Voss; two great-grandchildren, Jamie and Jessie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; her brothers, Herbert Jr. in infancy and Vincent Carlson; and nephew, Ryan Carlson.