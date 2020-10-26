Voss, Raymond William "Ray"

In the mid-1950s, while working at the C. J. Berst cheese plant in Portage, Ray took several correspondence courses to learn TV repair, electrical, and refrigeration. Starting with a little radio and appliance repair shop in the back yard, he later purchased a building in downtown Rio and began operation as Voss TV and Appliance Sales & Service, where he served surrounding communities for 25 years. During that time he also learned plumbing and refrigeration and became a Master Electrician. He taught Basic Electricity night classes in Fall River for UW-Madison. He was married to Rosemary Jacobson in 1954

Inspired by the music of Hank Williams, Ray Price, Ernest Tubb, and others of that era, Ray had a lifelong passion for country music. At age 14 he started an eight-piece band that performed at various places around Portage, including his weekly country music radio show at the WIBU remote radio station which was located above the National Bank in downtown Portage. In 1951, at age 16, he formed a Saturday Night Jubilee at the VFW Hall above the Portage Police Station, (now the Blarney Stone Tavern). His music career continued with a couple of appearances on the Grand Old Opry and two recordings with his band, the Rio Ramblers. Ray and his band traveled all over Wisconsin, and their busy schedule had them performing many Fridays and Saturdays. They were proud to win second place at the Country Music Festival, Battle of The Bands in Baraboo. In 1972 he went back to Nashville and released two solo recordings with Johnny Gimble and other professional band members. He was on the edge of pursuing his dream of a professional music career in Nashville, but to his credit, he returned back home to his responsibilities in Rio, where he continued in his TV repair business while bringing up four children by himself.