Vossekuil, Bernard

Bernard was born May 21, 1924 in Brandon, WI the son of James and Anna Redeker Vossekuil. On October 25, 1945 he married Erna Vande Slunt at Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon. Following their marriage the couple started dairy farming in the town of Chester. They retired from farming in 1987, and then he worked at Waupun Feed and Seed in Brandon for 20 years. He was a member of Grace United Reformed Church in Waupun, and prior to that served as an elder and deacon for a total of 20 years at First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun. Bernard served on the Waupun Christian School Board for several years, board of directors of Flyway Mutual Insurance in Waupun, and served on the building committee at Grace United Reformed Church.