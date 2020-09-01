Vossekuil, Doris Rose Scharf

Doris was born Jan. 3, 1925, in Brownsville, the daughter of Fred and Mildred Steiner Scharf. Doris attended Brownsville and Lomira schools as well as Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac. Doris received her nursing degree in 1947 at St. Agnes School Nursing in Fond du Lac during WWII through the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps program. She worked at St. Agnes Hospital, Beaver Dam Hospital, and helped open Waupun Memorial Hospital. Doris ended her nursing career at the Christian Home in Waupun. On Aug. 1, 1949, she married Jerald Vossekuil in Lomira. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Doris was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and in the Waupun community. After Jerry died in 1991 Doris moved to their lake home near Wild Rose. She was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Saxeville. During this time Doris attended the Lay School of Ministry of the ELCA. She was active in Lutheran World Relief projects at her churches and led and participated in Bible studies. Doris enjoyed traveling with Jerry and later with friends. Doris moved back to Waupun in 2011.