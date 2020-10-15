Voy, Betty Ann

HORICON - Betty Ann Voy, age 79, of Horicon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home in Horicon, surrounded by her family.

Betty was born the daughter of Rudolph and Lorraine (Weginger) Rackow on Jan. 22, 1941, in Beaver Dam. She was united in marriage to Gerald Voy on July 2, 1972, in Horicon. Betty had worked at John Deere and was also founder of Voy's Pumpkin Ranch and a family domestic engineer. Community service was also important to Betty, as she was a director of the Dodge County Humane Society, a member of the Horicon American Legion Auxiliary, and was named the 2010 volunteer of the year at the Horicon Marsh Education Center. She was also a faithful member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church where she served on the finance committee and altar guild. Betty enjoyed golf and was a member and past club champion at Rock River Hills in Horicon.

Betty was devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved dogs, all dogs, every dog! Their interests always superseded her! She enjoyed nature, flowers, and lush green grass. Betty was an observer and protector of wildlife. She will be remembered as a participant in life, not an observer. Betty was a woman of strength, resilience, and faith.