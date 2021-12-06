Vredeveld, Gilbert W. "Gib"

LA CROSSE/RANDOLPH—Gilbert W. “Gib” Vredeveld, 84 of La Crosse, Wis., and formerly of Randolph, Wis., died on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse. In keeping with Gib’s wishes, there will be no services and private family burial will take place at a later date in the Randolph Cemetery. The entire obituary may be read and condolences left at www.schumacher-kish.com.
