Vredeveld, Peter

RANDOLPH - Peter Bruce Vredeveld, age 31, of Randolph, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Markesan on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Peter was born on May 18, 1989, in Randolph, son of Bruce and Teresa (Crescio) Vredeveld. He was a graduate of Randolph High School, Class of 2007. Peter then enlisted in U.S. Marine Corps, serving proudly from 2009-2014. He then pursued his education at University of Abertay Dundee, Scotland, with a degree in ethical hacking. Peter was a handyman, always willing to help others in need. He spent his time fishing, golfing and skiing. Peter enjoyed farming at Jacks Pride Farms with his brother, Dan, and Uncle John and camping with family. He will be deeply missed by many.

He is survived by his father, Bruce Vredeveld of Randolph; four siblings, Amy (Brad) Schultz of La Valle, Bob (Kate) Vredeveld of Evansville, Dan (Bridget) Vredeveld of Green Lake and Maria (Joe) Kutzler of Randolph; nieces and nephews, Brea, Clay, Maya, Raelyn, Grayden, Graham, Jack, Lauren, and Henry; fur babies, Rigz and Irie; grandmother, Joan Crescio; numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Terry, in 2000; maternal grandfather, Jack Crescio; paternal grandparents, Lawrence (Marion) Vredeveld; and aunt, Laurie Crescio.