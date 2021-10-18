Jay was born on April 15, 1964, son of Donald and Elena (Tamminga) Vree. He attended Randolph Christian School and Central WI Christian High School, graduating with the Class of 1982. He was united in marriage to Sherry Oosterhouse on Jan. 22, 1983, in Waupun at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Jay was employed at John Deere from 1984 until his retirement in January of 2018. After enjoying a short time of retirement, he returned to John Deere working in the shipping department. Jay was a volunteer for the Fire Department and EMS for 25 years for the Village of Randolph. He enjoyed farming, watching his animals, raising sweet corn, and going to the Farmers Market. Jay loved going camping, hunting and golfing with family and friends. For several years he was a Hunter Safety Instructor. Jay enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. He was a member of Living Hope Church in Fox Lake, where he served as a Deacon and Elder.