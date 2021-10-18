RANDOLPH—Jay Russell Vree, age 57 of Randolph, entered his Heavenly home on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, with family at his side.
Jay was born on April 15, 1964, son of Donald and Elena (Tamminga) Vree. He attended Randolph Christian School and Central WI Christian High School, graduating with the Class of 1982. He was united in marriage to Sherry Oosterhouse on Jan. 22, 1983, in Waupun at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Jay was employed at John Deere from 1984 until his retirement in January of 2018. After enjoying a short time of retirement, he returned to John Deere working in the shipping department. Jay was a volunteer for the Fire Department and EMS for 25 years for the Village of Randolph. He enjoyed farming, watching his animals, raising sweet corn, and going to the Farmers Market. Jay loved going camping, hunting and golfing with family and friends. For several years he was a Hunter Safety Instructor. Jay enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. He was a member of Living Hope Church in Fox Lake, where he served as a Deacon and Elder.
Jay is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Vree; four sons, Jeffrey (Abigail) Vree of Waupun, Bradley (Lindsay) Vree of Randolph, Douglas (Heidi) Vree of Randolph, Mitchell (Becca) Vree of Waupun; ten grandchildren, Isabelle, Logan, Brody, Allana, Lexi, Lincoln, Remingtyn, Olivia, Ellie and Paisley; sister, Ruth Vree of Randolph and brother, Jerry Vree of Oshkosh; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; further survived by in-laws, Harv (Sherry) Oosterhouse, Jan (Wayne) Kok, Steve (Ev) Oosterhouse, Bob (Nancy) Oosterhouse, Lynn Oosterhouse; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jim Vree and John Vree; parent- in-laws, Harry and Shirley Oosterhouse; brother-in-law, Roger Oosterhouse.
A funeral service for Jay will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at LIVING HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH, 740 West State Street, Fox Lake with Pastor Rod Galindo.
Visitation for Jay will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Living Hope Community Church and on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service.
Randolph Community Funeral Home
