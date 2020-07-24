Vuckovic, Verna E.

BEAVER DAM—Verna Evelyn (Sekel) (nee Bruesch) Vuckovic, age 78, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg.
Verna was born on Jan. 3, 1942, in rural Clyman, to August and Evelyn Bruesch. She enjoyed sewing and quilting. Verna was a baker for several years at various grocery stores in Beaver Dam and Watertown and was a talented cake decorator. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
After the death of Verna’s first husband Donald in 1981, Verna dedicated the next several years raising their two sons, Jim and Russ. She worked endlessly making sure she provided for them. She never missed their high school sporting events and on Sunday mornings, bringing home her famous cream-filled long johns and the newspapers, if she had worked.
Verna is survived by her husband, Yves Vuckovic; two sons, James (Amy) Sekel of Kronenwetter, Wis. and Russell (Dena) of Palatine, Ill.; two step-sons, Michael of Billings, Mont., and Dustin of Billings, Mont.; two sisters, Marilyn Krahn of Watertown and Patricia (Jeffrey) Zimmerman of Fond du Lac; six grandchildren, Mary Claire (Brandon) Olufs of Rice Lake, Andler Sekel of Eau Claire, Taylor Sekel of Kronenwetter, Avery Sekel, William Sekel, and Kyle Neuman of Palatine; and Michael and Dustin’s grandchildren. She is further survived by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Verna is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Donald Sekel; brothers, Richard Bruesch and Wayne Bruesch; and several other relatives.
At the request of Verna, there will be no visitation or service. A private inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in Beaver Dam, later this summer.
If desired, memorials in Verna’s name may be directed to Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, the UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, or First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
