Vuckovic, Verna E.

BEAVER DAM—Verna Evelyn (Sekel) (nee Bruesch) Vuckovic, age 78, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg.

Verna was born on Jan. 3, 1942, in rural Clyman, to August and Evelyn Bruesch. She enjoyed sewing and quilting. Verna was a baker for several years at various grocery stores in Beaver Dam and Watertown and was a talented cake decorator. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

After the death of Verna’s first husband Donald in 1981, Verna dedicated the next several years raising their two sons, Jim and Russ. She worked endlessly making sure she provided for them. She never missed their high school sporting events and on Sunday mornings, bringing home her famous cream-filled long johns and the newspapers, if she had worked.