 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waddell, Michael "Doc"
0 entries

Waddell, Michael "Doc"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Waddell

PEWAUKEE - Michael "Doc" Waddell passed away on Nov. 9, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Ziegler; daughters, Rebecca (Matt) Ren, Sara (Ben) Patterson, and Gennifer Waddell; son, Michael (Rick Regur) Waddell; his grandchildren, Zoë and Ryker Ren, Harmoni Mossbarger, and Gabe Límon; and his brother, David (Tammy) Waddell and their children, Ryan Waddell and Andrea (Shawn) Dible. Other survivors include aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Jean Waddell.

Michael loved the Armed Forces and was very active in our Veteran organizations, as well as other community service groups. He was a true patriot in all regards.

He loved his family, his country, and countless friends.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Fair winds and following seas. You, shipmate, stand relieved. We have the watch.

Non sibi sed patriae - Semper Fi

+1 
Waddell, Michael "Doc"

Michael "Doc" Waddell

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News