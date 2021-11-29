Wade, David J.

BEAVER DAM—David J. Wade, 67, of Beaver Dam passed away suddenly on November 27, 2021.
David was born on June 29, 1954 to Jerome and Shirley (Dumke) Wade. He attended St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran School and graduated in 1972 from Beaver Dam High School. He obtained an associate degree from Moraine Park Technical College in 1975.
David worked for 45 years in the insurance business. He retired as a regional sales manager, after working for 30 years for Badger Mutual Insurance Company. He loved the travel and was dedicated to all the great client friendships he made while working for Badger.
By a chance sighting, Dave was lucky enough to have a once in a lifetime opportunity to reunite with a past soulmate, Susan Pavelka Martin. They were blessed with 3 1/2 wonderful years; together they enjoyed spending every weekend in Oshkosh and other travels. Their time together was cut way too short.
One of his favorite hobbies was hunting, especially deer hunting. Every year his childhood friend Ski and later, son-in-law Matt, would journey to his cabin for a lively deer hunting week. Dave was a dedicated Packer fan and watched many games with his lifetime friends. He loved spending time with his family and was a proud grandfather to Lydia and Eleanor.
David is survived by his two daughters Allison (Matt) Arn of Stoughton, WI and Rachel Wade of Tucson, AZ; his mother Shirley Wade of Beaver Dam; sister Carol (Kevin) Hein of Germantown; granddaughters Lydia and Eleanor of Stoughton. Also survived by his special friend Susan Pavelka Martin of Oshkosh; nephews Andrew (Emily) Hein of Menomonee Falls and Christopher (Dayna) Hein of Milwaukee; niece Katelin (TJ) Rodee of Glendale; grandnieces Madelyn and Laney Hein; and grandnephew Hudson Wade Rodee. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Jerry in 2012; his former fiancée Cheri Baker in 2017; also grandparents, aunts and uncles.
A visitation for David will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 300 West Street, Beaver Dam, WI. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Paul Stratman officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton, Wisconsin.
Memorial donation in David’s name may be made to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources or to the Dodge County Humane Society.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to all of Dave’s closest friends and loved ones that have always been by his side for all of his life.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit www.koepsellfh.com.
