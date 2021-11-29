Wade, David J.

BEAVER DAM—David J. Wade, 67, of Beaver Dam passed away suddenly on November 27, 2021.

David was born on June 29, 1954 to Jerome and Shirley (Dumke) Wade. He attended St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran School and graduated in 1972 from Beaver Dam High School. He obtained an associate degree from Moraine Park Technical College in 1975.

David worked for 45 years in the insurance business. He retired as a regional sales manager, after working for 30 years for Badger Mutual Insurance Company. He loved the travel and was dedicated to all the great client friendships he made while working for Badger.

By a chance sighting, Dave was lucky enough to have a once in a lifetime opportunity to reunite with a past soulmate, Susan Pavelka Martin. They were blessed with 3 1/2 wonderful years; together they enjoyed spending every weekend in Oshkosh and other travels. Their time together was cut way too short.

One of his favorite hobbies was hunting, especially deer hunting. Every year his childhood friend Ski and later, son-in-law Matt, would journey to his cabin for a lively deer hunting week. Dave was a dedicated Packer fan and watched many games with his lifetime friends. He loved spending time with his family and was a proud grandfather to Lydia and Eleanor.