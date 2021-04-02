Wade, Paul

MOUNDVILLE - Born in the Township of Moundville on April 2, 1931, Paul Sylvester Wade was called to his eternal home on Thursday, April 1, 2021. At 89 years old, he was only three hours short of celebrating his 90th birthday! Paul lived in Moundville his entire life, where he graduated as a salutatorian with the Class of 1949 from the Endeavor High School. Paul entered the U.S. Army upon high school graduation, serving during the Korean War. He enjoyed talking about his time stationed in Greenland and the Panama Canal. Paul married Barbara Jean Hodge on June 23, 1956.

A farmer at heart, Paul left farming in 1970 to start Wade Implement in Endeavor. In 1978, he was proud when he and his brother, Howard, built a new building in Endeavor. As an Allis-Chalmers dealer, his favorite color was orange! Paul was a lifelong member of the Moundville United Methodist Church and served in many church leadership roles. He enjoyed his public service. He served on the Portage School Board and was an assistant chief for the Endeavor Fire Department. He proudly served on the Marquette County Board of Supervisors for 46 years and was chair for eight years, also serving on the Winnefox Library Board. He was a member of the Portage Curling Club and enjoyed many years of playing cards in a couples card league for farmers.