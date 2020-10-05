 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wade, Ronald William
0 entries

Wade, Ronald William

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ENDEAVOR / PORTAGE - Ronald William Wade, age 97, of Moundville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Divine Savior Healthcare Hospital in Portage.

Ronald was born on March 29, 1923, in Endeavor, to Max and Sarah (Dixon) Wade. He married Betty Lou Elizabeth Marquardt Wade on June 11, 1947. Ronald and Betty Lou raised six children on a dairy farm in Moundville Township. He graduated from UW Madison's Farm Short-course. Ronald was a dairy farmer in Moundville for many years, and then became a cross-country semi-truck driver.

He is survived by his children, Sharon (Phil) Gilbert, Stevens Point, Raymond Wade, Moundville, Joseph Wade, Mindoro, Owen (Christy) Wade, Endeavor, Steve (Cindy) Wade, Portage, and Louan (Matt) Friend, Moundville; 16 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul (Barbara) Wade, Moundville; a sister, Ethel (Tom) Reynolds, Elgin, Ill.; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Private funeral services will be held, with the Rev. Aaron Alfred officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Burial will be in Moundville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up at Moundville Methodist Church in Ronald's name.

Wade, Ronald William

Ronald William Wade

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News