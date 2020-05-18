Wagner, Howard H.
PARDEEVILLE - Howard H. Wagner, 81 of Pardeevillle, formerly of Elgin, Ill., passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born July 9, 1938 in Danville, Ill. the son of Harold and Emma June McQually Wagner. He had been a resident of Elgin for 30 years before moving to Wisconsin.

He was the Owner of Kettner Insurance Agency before retiring.

Surviving are 2 children, David (Patty) Wagner and Deborah (Jim) Brown; 6 grandchildren, Shane Wagner, Jonathan (Josephine) Wagner, Zachary Wagner, Hillary (Lee) Ziller, Jamie (Grant) Nepermann and Patrick Brown; 3 great grandchildren, Maddilyn, Lucy and Derrick.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; and a sister, Sue Lutz.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Westfield. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11 a.m. until Noon at Wyocena Community Church, West 164 E. Franklin, Wyocena. In lieu of flowers memorials maybe given to

Wyocena Community Church. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, Ill. is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.

