Wahlen, JoAnn H. Gehrke

BEAVER DAM - JoAnn H. Gehrke Wahlen, 73, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, Wis.

She was born March 17, 1948, in Fond du Lac, Wis., the daughter of Victor and Josephine Gehrke. After graduating from Juneau High School in 1966, JoAnn attended cosmetology school in Milwaukee. She married Theodore J. Wahlen in 1969. JoAnn owned and managed JoAnn's Hair Design in Beaver Dam. JoAnn, Ted, and their daughter, Renee, traveled to many states over the years attending hair shows, camping, and seeing the sights. Ted preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2013.

JoAnn was a proud grandma who spent quality time with her grandchildren, Toller and Bree. She was a devout Catholic and had a very deep faith. She volunteered as a docent at the Seippel Center for the Arts and as a greeter at Marsh Haven Nature Center. She was very artistic, taking up painting and doodling later in life.

Most recently, JoAnn worked as an assistant at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre. She enjoyed being a part of the theatre community and watching the productions come together. On show nights she could often be found popping popcorn in the concession area.