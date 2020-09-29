Wakershauser, Laurena A.

PORTAGE - Laurena A. Wakershauser, 93, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at St Claire's Hospital in Baraboo.

Laurena was born in Springfield township near Westfield on Feb. 19, 1927, to Leo and Emma (Wobschal) Spath. She also attended school there. On April 5, 1945, she married Edward Wakershauser. They farmed together for many years.

She then worked at Portage Woolen Mills and Weyenberg's Shoe Factory in Portage and Almet Manufacturing in Baraboo.

Laurena enjoyed crocheting, flowers and gardening. She also liked getting together with friends and family and playing cards.

She loved her church family at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering there and attending Bible classes.

Laurena is survived by her children, Lois (Larry) McDonald, Nona Lione, Marla Emkow, Myra (Randy) Best and Neil (Deb) Wakershauser; grandchildren, Lowell (Erin) McDonald; Rick, Russ and Dave (Jessie) Falk; Dan (Kristi), Jon (Kayla) and Mike (Ashley) Emkow; Josh (Carla) and Nikki Best; Tony (Jamie) and Jason Meidl; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Edna Abegglen, Irene (Ken) Schwerbel, Elaine Jahnke; and sister-in-law, Jerrie Spath; and many nieces and nephews.