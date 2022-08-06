January 1, 1923—May 31, 2020

Waldo J. Helmeke, age 97, of St. Peter, MN, formerly of Le Sueur, MN and Beaver Dam, WI, died on May 31, 2020. Burial services, which were private during COVID, were held on June 3, 2020 at Mound Cemetery in Le Sueur, MN. Memorial services will be held at Zion United Church of Christ in Le Sueur, MN at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Waldo is survived by his children: John Helmeke of St. Peter, MN, Joel Helmeke of Montello, WI, Karen Helmeke (Gary Bischof) of Portage, MI, and Judy Helmeke (Tim Nuessmeier) of St. Peter, MN; his grandchildren: Amanda and Eleanor Bischof and Claire Nuessmeier; a brother, Kerry (Kay) Helmeke and a sister-in-law, Verna (Lester) Helmeke; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bonita in 2012 and his brothers (and their wives): Harold (Audrey), Loren (Aggie), Maynard (Lorraine), Lloyd (Lois) and Lester, and was succeeded in death by his sister, Isabelle (Mike).Waldo was born on January 1, 1923 to Frederick and Lavinia (Zignego) Helmeke near Georgetown, MN. He graduated from Moorhead High School in 1941. Waldo was a WWII Veteran, proudly serving his country in the Armed Services along with all six of his brothers. He enlisted in the Navy in December 1942, joining the Naval Air Corp as a V-5 aviation cadet, was commissioned as an ensign, and was later promoted to the rank of Lieutenant JG. Waldo flew a blimp as a navigator while serving at various locations in the American Theater during WWII. He was stationed in the Azores when the war in Europe ended.

He stayed in the Navy until March 1946 and enrolled at the University of Minnesota on the GI Bill, graduating in 1948 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Waldo began employment with the Minnesota Valley Canning Company (later to become the Green Giant Company) in 1948 in Le Sueur, MN, and worked for Green Giant his entire career. He married Bonita Hallman on October 10, 1953 at Mount Olivet Church in Minneapolis, MN. Waldo and family lived in Le Sueur for many years until Waldo was transferred to the Beaver Dam, WI plant in 1967 and worked as a regional plant production manager. The couple returned to Le Sueur in 1978 where he was a contract manager until he retired from Green Giant in 1985. Waldo moved to St. Peter in 2015, residing at both Realife Cooperative and the Benedictive Living Center.

Waldo served as President of Wisconsin State Canners and Freezers Association. He was President of the church council at Zion United Church of Christ in Le Sueur, MN for a three-year-term in the early to mid-1960’s and was an active member of First Lutheran Church during the time he and his family lived in Beaver Dam, WI.

In his retirement Waldo enjoyed spending time with and helping his family and friends, loved taking care of his yard and garden, and along with his wife, he enjoyed serving as a Meals on Wheels volunteer. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, taking long car rides, and many other activities. Waldo was an enthusiastic sports spectator and an avid reader throughout his life. He was thrilled to become a grandfather, and cherished every opportunity to spend time with his three granddaughters. His modest, unassuming style, his friendly smile, and his storytelling skills will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion United Church of Christ in Le Sueur, MN, Veterans Honor Flight of MN/ND, or The National World War II Museum in New Orleans, LA. Please see www.koldenfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.