Waldrop, Frances A.

PARDEEVILLE - Frances A. Waldrop, 81, of Pardeeville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. She was born Feb. 24, 1939, in Portage, the daughter of Albert and Anne (Abraham) Wardle.

On May 21, 1960, Frances was united in marriage to Donald Waldrop Sr., in Pardeeville. She was a telephone operator in St. Petersburg, Va., Madison, and in Pardeeville. Frances also worked at Cornellier Fireworks Company for 36 years until her retirement several years ago. She enjoyed quilting, crafting, baking her famous caramel apple pies, and bird watching, and was active in the International Crane Foundation. Frances' truest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Donald "Wally," of 60 years; children, Christy (Karl) Romine, Don (Julie) Waldrop, Julie (Rich) Prescher, and Melissa Waldrop; grandchildren, Joshua Prescher, Jacob Prescher, Matthew Waldrop, Clayton Prescher, Hannah Prescher, Kaeden Dassow, Kailey Dassow, and Kylie Dassow; great-grandson, Roman Prescher; brother, Vince (Janice) Wardle; sister, Catherine Rivest; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Rivest.

A Mass of Christian Burial with social distancing and mask mandate requirements will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m., at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Pardeeville with Father Mark Miller presiding. Interment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church Saturday. You will find the mass live streamed at https://sfhfparish.com/. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.