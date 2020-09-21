Walker, David Earl

Dave and his twin brother were the youngest of eight children. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1976. Dave married Martha Fischer in August 1981. He was then baptized and confirmed in September at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pardeeville. Together he and Martha had three children, and they raised them on their family farm and instilled in them the value of hard work, honesty, faith, and love. Farming ran deep for Dave. He was an amazing judge of cattle, and always kept a love and passion for the farm and animals.

He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. If you ever needed any sports statistics, you could always count on Dave, with 90 percent accuracy. Whether it was high school, college, or professional league sports, he had a love, passion, and knowledge of it all. He had such a huge heart and a willingness to help the less fortunate. It didn't matter to him who you were or where you came from; he was giving and kind to all he was around. He was always there for all of his family and friends. Whether it was a school play, band concert, sporting event, wedding, or baptism, you could always count on him to be there for the people he cared about. Lastly, to many, Dave will be remembered for his unfiltered and unmatched sense of humor and being the life of the party.