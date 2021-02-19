Walker, Donald L.

KINGSTON - Donald L. Walker, 82, of Kingston, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Pleasant Park Place in Ripon. He was born Sept. 30, 1938, to Melvin and Helen Walker, at his home in Kingston.
He graduated from Markesan High School, the Class of 1957. Don was baptized in the United Methodist Church in Kingston. He became a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Montello, later transferring to Zion Lutheran Church in Kingston. Don served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963, being discharged just after the Cuban Missile Crisis ended. He married Jo Ellen Stollfus on Jan. 30, 1965, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Montello. Later he married Karla Walker on April 2, 1977, at North Scott Baptist Church in Pardeeville.
Don drove semi over the road for Fred Stollfus and worked several years for Pro-Type Builders erecting steel buildings. He also drove semi for Zinke Dray Line in Portage, Robert Kamrath of Pardeeville and helped on his in-laws family farm. He worked for Alsum Farms and Produce, Inc. for 27 years driving semi, finding that job most rewarding. He enjoyed driving his semis and taking his kids for rides with him.
Don loved and was proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a great dad and grandfather. He enjoyed raising corn and pigs on his property outside Kingston, he attended the Oshkosh Air Show as a member of the EAA for many years, and he was an avid reader of history, ships, and airplanes. He made many trips to visit relatives in Valley City, N.D.; to Virginia to visit his son, Trevor; to California to visit relatives; to Florida to visit his in-laws; and was able to travel to Lake Stevens, Wash., to visit his navy friend, Bill, a couple times.
Don is survived by his children, Paul (Diane) Walker of Montello, Trevor (Inna) Walker of Chesapeake, Va., Tony (Nicole) Walker of Pardeeville, Philip Walker of Pardeeville, and Marnie Thome of Beaver Dam; eight grandchildren, Brooke, Marshall, Alyssa, Mila, Ashlynn, and Oliver Walker, Madeline Thome, and Zane Parchem; his brother, James (Roberta) Walker of Kingston; sisters, Barbara (Gordon) Luedtke of Janesville, Lorraine Steffin of Markesan and Beverly (Lynn) Whitehouse of Markesan; one uncle, Fred Walker of Fond du Lac; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Scott.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH in Kingston following COVID-19 guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing, with the Rev. Kurt Hagen officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of service. Burial with full military honors will follow at Kingston Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Grasse Funeral Home, Pleasant Park Place, and St. Croix Hospice for all the personal attention, love and care given to Don and his family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)