Walker, Donald L.

KINGSTON - Donald L. Walker, 82, of Kingston, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Pleasant Park Place in Ripon. He was born Sept. 30, 1938, to Melvin and Helen Walker, at his home in Kingston.

He graduated from Markesan High School, the Class of 1957. Don was baptized in the United Methodist Church in Kingston. He became a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Montello, later transferring to Zion Lutheran Church in Kingston. Don served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963, being discharged just after the Cuban Missile Crisis ended. He married Jo Ellen Stollfus on Jan. 30, 1965, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Montello. Later he married Karla Walker on April 2, 1977, at North Scott Baptist Church in Pardeeville.

Don drove semi over the road for Fred Stollfus and worked several years for Pro-Type Builders erecting steel buildings. He also drove semi for Zinke Dray Line in Portage, Robert Kamrath of Pardeeville and helped on his in-laws family farm. He worked for Alsum Farms and Produce, Inc. for 27 years driving semi, finding that job most rewarding. He enjoyed driving his semis and taking his kids for rides with him.