Walker, Justine L.

Justine was born on Nov. 22, 1956, the daughter of Jack and Dorothy (Weber) Kutcher. She was united in marriage to her husband, Harley Walker, with whom she enjoyed 44 years of marriage. She retired from Richelieu Foods Inc., after working there for over 40 years. Justine enjoyed camping, cherished her trip to Maine, and loved seeing Cher perform multiple times. She was a very proud grandmother and had a soft spot for her dog, Hachi. Her final days were spent at peace surrounded by her family.