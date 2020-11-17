 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walker, Mary Mellissa
0 entries

Walker, Mary Mellissa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN DELLS - Mary Mellissa Walker, age 54, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at ST. CECILIA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating.

Mary was born May 24, 1966, in Tampa, Fla., the daughter of Arthur and Mary (Beers) Kewitz. Mary grew up and attended school in Wisconsin Dells. Mary married Donald F. Walker in 1987, and they raised their three children, Michael, Michelle, and Daniel, on the family's farm until 1999. Mary then moved to Wisconsin Dells. She lived her life as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. Mary also had many nieces and nephews with whom she had close, caring relationships with. In addition, a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date.

Mary is survived by her mother, Mary Kewtiz; sons, Michael and Daniel (Chelsie) Walker; daughter, Michelle Walker; brothers, Johnny (Stacy) Kewitz and Thomas (Alice) Sweeney; and two grandchildren, Mason and Madison. She is preceded in death by her father, Arthur; sister, Jacqueline; brother, Allen; and maternal grandparents, Mary and Ivan Beers.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

Walker, Mary Mellissa

Mary Mellissa Walker

(608) 253-7884

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News