Walker, Mary Mellissa

Mary was born May 24, 1966, in Tampa, Fla., the daughter of Arthur and Mary (Beers) Kewitz. Mary grew up and attended school in Wisconsin Dells. Mary married Donald F. Walker in 1987, and they raised their three children, Michael, Michelle, and Daniel, on the family's farm until 1999. Mary then moved to Wisconsin Dells. She lived her life as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. Mary also had many nieces and nephews with whom she had close, caring relationships with. In addition, a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date.