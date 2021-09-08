Walker, Patricia A.

CAMP DOUGLAS - Patricia A. Walker, age 83, of Camp Douglas, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. Pat was the daughter of George and Cecilia (Jirschele) Barnharst and was born on Dec. 22, 1937, in Monroe County, Wis. Pat graduated from New Lisbon High School. She was later united in marriage to James F. Walker on March 2, 1957, at St. Michael's Catholic Church. James and Pat began their family in the Camp Douglas area and have resided there since.

Pat enjoyed working several bookkeeping positions and took care of many during her home healthcare career. Her most prized position was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Pat loved watching game shows, card games, baking and gardening. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and St. James Altar Society.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Lori Walker of Camp Douglas and Latisha (Charly) Walker of Tomah; a sister, Beatta Kamrath of Tomah; grandchildren, Lindsey, Ashley, Courtney (Wyatt), Dain, and Rhett; a great-granddaughter, Lyla Patricia; and by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James, in 2012; her son, Larry, in 2005; and five sisters, Mae, Margie, Betty, Carol and Sally.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 100 Bartell St., Camp Douglas, WI, with Father Robert Letona presiding. A visitation took place on Sunday, Sept. 5, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home, 217 W. Pearl St., New Lisbon, WI. Burial was in the St. James Catholic Cemetery in Camp Douglas. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.harefuneralhome.com.