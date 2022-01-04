Wallace, John W. "Jay" "Gator," III

BEAVER DAM - John W. "Jay" "Gator" Wallace III, 60, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.

John was born on March 19, 1961, the son of John W. and Cathy T. (Peck) Wallace Jr. in Beaver Dam, Wis. He was a 1979 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On Aug. 30, 1995, he was united in marriage with Elizabeth "Liz" Matthews in Juneau, Wis.

John "Jay" made his career in the printing business, working at the Daily Citizen, later in Baraboo at what came to be known as LSC Communication, and most recently at Royle Printing in Sun Prairie.

Master Wallace was passionate about karate. He earned his fifth degree black belt in 2014; he received this honor from Chief Master and friend, Scott Krenz. John had been in karate for nearly 30 years and an instructor for over 25 years with Martial Arts of America. John, also known as Gator, will be remembered for his love of riding his motorcycle on the open road. He enjoyed traveling on his motorcycle, meeting friends and helping others along his journey. Jay also loved ALL sports, especially NASCAR racing and baseball. He was also a huge Beaver Dam High School Athletics fan. He enjoyed watching the teams when his son, Andrew, managed the high school basketball and baseball teams.