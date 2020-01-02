Wallace Oeftger, 76, Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE - Wallace E. Oeftger, age 76, of Pardeeville, Wis., Pacific Township, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home with his wife Sherry by his side.

Wallace was born on May 8, 1943 to Edward and Lorraine (Rihn) Oeftger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wallace graduated from Portage High School in 1961. He was drafted into the army on April 21, 1965 and served his country for two years. In 1968 he married Sherry Hon in the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Portage, Wis. Wallace had many jobs through his years, working at Cascade Mountain, helping to build the chalet and the big fireplace. He worked for the Rio Co-Op for several years. Wallace had a fascination for trains and still has his father’s 1950 model train in working order.

Wallace is survived by his wife Sherry. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, Wis., with Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 at the Church. Burial will follow at the Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage with military rites.

Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements.