Wallendal, Roger

Roger was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Fond du Lac, to Jacob and Caroline Neumann Wallendal. On Sept. 15, 1956, he married Bonnie Beekman in Theresa. Roger worked at Rilling Endlich as a furniture craftsman. He then became a janitor at Burgess-Norton and retired in his 70s. Roger did a multitude of side jobs around the area. He was a volunteer fireman for Burnett and loved to be in parades with the firetruck. He loved to work on cars and enjoyed going to the Jefferson car show. He was a collector of assorted items. Roger loved to dance and enjoyed family get-togethers.