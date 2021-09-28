Wallintin, Cyril "Cy"

BEAVER DAM - Cyril "Cy" Wallintin, age 92, formerly of Westford Township, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at his home in Beaver Dam.

There will be a memorial gathering at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow beginning at 11:30 a.m., with Father Will Arnold officiating. Inurnment will be at Annunciation Cemetery in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wis.

Cyril Francis Wallintin was born on April 6, 1929, in the Town of Westford, Dodge County, Wis., to the late Alex and Clara (nee Sadoski) Wallintin. After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1952 and served in Korea. On Aug. 5, 1953, Cy was united in marriage with Lorraine Tolsma at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fox Lake. He served as a field representative for Green Giant for 30 years and then managed Ozlo Feed Mill in Fox Lake for 10 years. Cy was a former member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake and was a current member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. He was also a member of the Fox Lake American Legion.