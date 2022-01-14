Walsh, Clarence Patrick

After having their first three children in Madison, he decided he wanted to raise his kids in the country and relocated his family to a large farm near Columbus, Wis., where he lived until his death. For a while, Dad tried to combine a full-time job at Oscar Mayer with being a gentleman farmer, raising pigs, beef cattle and chickens, as well as working the farmland. Such was his work ethic. When this proved impractical, trucks backed up to the barn, and the pigs and cows were history. Dad's great joy in life was hunting, whether it was deer hunting with the McCarville Gang on the Ridge, or bird hunting with one of his favorite dogs in a nearby woods. He was grateful to enjoy elk hunting trips to both Wyoming and Canada, two places he loved. He was also an expert coon hunter and for many years trained his own dogs. In his retirement, Dad could reliably be found outdoors tending his enormous vegetable garden or sitting in his recliner watching birds at the feeders. He especially loved watching the cranes stop in a field near the house for rest on their migration route. He was an avid news consumer--reading newspapers and watching TV news programs was a habit his children learned from him. An avid Packers fan, he passed the football bug on to his kids.