December 15, 1926—March 29, 2023

LOGANVILLE—Walter G. Schlieckau, 96, of Loganville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Our House Senior Life Center in Reedsburg. Walter was born December 15, 1926, on the multi-generational family farm south of Loganville to August and Martha (Wawrock) Schlieckau.

He continued operation of the large dairy farm throughout his life and remained active on the farm with his sons well into his 80’s. He was able to repair, rebuild, or refine any piece of equipment and enjoyed machining parts and tools. In the early 1950’s he met a very special gal and on November 1, 1952, Walter and the former Alva Grosklaus were married in Baraboo, Wisconsin. A celebration and dance followed at the Rock Springs Community Center in Rock Springs, Wisconsin. Walter and Alva raised four amazing sons with an attitude of work hard but enjoy life as well. They enjoyed many special trips over the years with good friends and enjoyed dancing and playing cards—we know he’s playing Sheepshead again now with old friends.

Walter is survived by his wife of 70 years, Alva; sons David (Sharon), Robert (Mary), Darrell (Sharyl), and Randy (Penny) all of Loganville. He is survived by grandchildren: Lora (Scott) Dadam, Heidi (Mark) Kruse, Kristine (Zachary) Klemp, Robert Jr. (Lisa) Schlieckau, Sylvia Schlieckau, Maddy Selje, Lexi Selje, and Drew Selje along with great-grandchildren: Elijah, Jarius, and Asher Dadam, Joseph and David Kruse; Brayden, Lucillia, Aspen, and Hazel Klemp; and, Hunter Schlieckau. He is further survived by his sister Marion Roecker, brother Henry (Jan) Schlieckau, sister-in-law Beverly Schlieckau of Reedsburg and brother-in-law Wayne (Kit Ann) Grosklaus of Baraboo.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandchildren Cecelia and Gabriel Dadam, brothers Harold and August Jr. and sisters Frieda Craker, Adeline Stimac, Louise White, Dorothy Albers, and Beverly Schultz and brother and sister-in-law William and Evelyn Lynch.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of the Our House Senior Life Center and Dr. Spencer Fast.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 9:30 AM with service to follow at 11:00 AM at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Loganville, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church will be appreciated. Grasse Funeral Service of Reedsburg is serving the family.