Jan. 8, 1930—June 15, 2022

MAUSTON—Walter Postava, age 92, of Mauston, WI, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, WI, with Father John A. Potaczek celebrating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Lyndon Station, WI. Visitation will be held at Conway-Picha Funeral Home on Sunday, June 19, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM and again on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 PM followed by a procession to the church for Mass.

Walter was born January 8, 1930, in Mauston, WI, the son of John and Caroline (Makowski) Postava. Walter graduated from Mauston High School in 1947, enlisted in the United States Army in 1949, served and was honorably discharged in 1955. Later, he graduated from the Police Training Academy in 1957, and in 1984 he received his Board Level certificate of Electro-Motive equipment manufacturing. He enjoyed deer hunting, antiquing and going to rummage sales.

Walter is survived by his sons: Eric and Walter Postava Jr.; multiple nieces and nephews; and his dear friends: Zofia “Ma” Leja, Stan (Veronica) Leja, Matthew Leja, Bart Leja and Lucas Leja. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters.

