 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Walter W. Westover, Jr.

  • 0
Walter W. Westover, Jr.

Feb. 1, 1972—May 9, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Walter W. Westover, Jr., age 50, of Beaver Dam, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 9, 2022.

The memorial gathering will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The memorial service will follow at the funeral home on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. with John R. Leiting officiating.

Walter Wayne, Jr. was born on February 1, 1972, in Beaver Dam, WI, to Walter W. and Darlene (Whitrock) Westover, Sr. He was a hardworking man that loved his family. Walter worked for many years as a Heavy Equipment Operator for several construction companies. He took great pride in the projects he worked on, especially when it came to landscaping.

Walter is survived by his daughters: Megan (Jim) Breternitz of Oconomowoc and Aubri Schmitt of Beaver Dam; father, Walter (Janice) Westover, Sr. of Beaver Dam; girlfriend, Mary Clark of Beaver Dam; brother, Brian Schultz of Beaver Dam; and sister, Jacinda Sorenson of California; aunts and uncles; cousins; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Next-day delivery takes a toll on workers well-being and the environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News