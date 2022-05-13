Feb. 1, 1972—May 9, 2022
BEAVER DAM—Walter W. Westover, Jr., age 50, of Beaver Dam, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 9, 2022.
The memorial gathering will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The memorial service will follow at the funeral home on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. with John R. Leiting officiating.
Walter Wayne, Jr. was born on February 1, 1972, in Beaver Dam, WI, to Walter W. and Darlene (Whitrock) Westover, Sr. He was a hardworking man that loved his family. Walter worked for many years as a Heavy Equipment Operator for several construction companies. He took great pride in the projects he worked on, especially when it came to landscaping.
Walter is survived by his daughters: Megan (Jim) Breternitz of Oconomowoc and Aubri Schmitt of Beaver Dam; father, Walter (Janice) Westover, Sr. of Beaver Dam; girlfriend, Mary Clark of Beaver Dam; brother, Brian Schultz of Beaver Dam; and sister, Jacinda Sorenson of California; aunts and uncles; cousins; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
