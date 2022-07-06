BARABOO—Walter “Wally” Earl Zirzow, age 80, passed away with family and friends by his side at the Artisan House in Baraboo, WI.

He was married for 40 years to Mary Lynn (Belter). They loved camping and fishing. Wally worked at Capener Motor sales till retirement in 2014.

He is survived by his wife Mary; his brother David (Deb) of Yuma, AZ; sisters-in-law: Pat Zirzow (Carl), Bonnie Zirzow (Roger). Preceded in death by his parents Earl and Doris, brother Carl, Dick and wife Karen, Roger and niece Tracy Zirzow.

Wally was a very kind person who loved to take his nephews fishing and hunting. He was always there to help anyone who needed help.

We would like to thank the Artisan Home for the good care they gave Wally. Also, I would like to thank Tim Depp and the Moments Hospice Care for taking Wally on his last ride in a 1957 Chevy and for taking him fishing, he was happy.

There will be no services.