PORTAGE - Walton H. Giese, 96, of rural Portage, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Divine Savior Hospital.
Walton was born Dec. 24, 1922, to Herman and Rose (Gorsuch) Giese. He was united in marriage to Gertrude C. Esser on Jan. 31, 1948, in Portage. Walton spent his life farming and was the second generation to work the family farm. In Walt’s younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as traveling to Montana and Minnesota. He enjoyed long talks with anyone who stopped by while sitting and watching the garden grow.
Walton is survived by four children, Audrey (Garry) Millard of Pardeeville, Sharon (Bernie) Bos Bos of Neenah, Harold Giese of Portage, and Jane (Mark) Lamphear of Portage; grandchildren, Amy Millard, Angela (Kirk) Sederbug, Jeremiah Millard, Cory (Erin) Grimes, Sarah Liesse, and Jennifer (Matt) Kiefer; great-grandchildren, Matalyn Liesse, Josie and Eve Kiefer, Jackson Sederburg; and other relatives and friends He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gertrude, June 16, 2010; and brother, William Giese.
In lieu of funeral services, a private gathering will be held. The family would like to express a special thank you to the doctors and nurses of Divine Savior Hospital and others for their kindness and support. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
