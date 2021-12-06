Walvort, Calvin J.

WAUPUN—Calvin J. Walvort, 93, of Waupun, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Randolph Health Services and Assisted Living.
Calvin was born Feb. 8, 1928, the son of Willis and Clara (Huibregtse) Walvort of Oostburg, Wis. He married his wife of nearly 65 years, Louise Vander Weele of Sheboygan, Wis. on July 7, 1950 in Fort Riley, Kan.
Calvin served in the U.S. Army and was wounded in the Korean War for which he received two Purple Hearts and additional service medals. Despite the life-long challenges from those injuries, he did not slow down. Following nearly two years of surgery, complications and rehab, he was told he would always be in a wheelchair; instead he got up and used crutches. He then was told he would always need crutches; instead he put them in the closet and walked.
After his time with the Army, Calvin first worked for Sheboygan County and then at the State Prison in Waupun beginning in 1959 until his retirement. Calvin enjoyed fishing, bowling, scenic views, following current events, and keeping up with his family on Facebook. He was committed to his church and to Christian schools.
Calvin is survived by his children: Barbara (John) Jewett of Harrisburg, Pa., Dale (Mary) Walvort of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Mark (Mary) Walvort of Waupun; grandchildren, Kyle and Miranda, Kerri, Brad (Amanda) and Tessa (Tyler DeNooyer), and Tyler (fiancee, Tessa Wagner) and Devin; two great-grandchildren, Joseph Calvin Walvort and Hadley Louise DeNooyer; sisters-in-law, Neva Walvort of Sheboygan Falls, Harriet Ten Dolle of Oostburg, and Alyce Fuller of Minneapolis; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Calvin was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; and a brother, Walton.
Funeral services for Calvin J. Walvort will be held Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun with the Rev. Paul Freswick officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery where military honors will be performed. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Masks are encouraged but not required.
A special thank you to Randolph Health Services and Prairie Ridge for taking good care of Dad.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
