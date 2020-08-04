Walz, Cynthia M.

ROCHELLE, Ill. - Cynthia M. Walz, age 56, of Rochelle, Ill., passed away on Sunday, May 25, 2020, at Rochelle Gardens Care Center in Rochelle, Ill. She was born on Aug. 13, 1963, in Aurora, Ill., the daughter of Philip and Adele (Peterson) Walz.
Cynthia was a member of the Community United Methodist Church in Naperville, Ill., for many years. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Cynthia is survived by her parents, Philip and Adele Walz of Portage, Wis.; her siblings, Steven Walz of Yorkville, Ill., Robert (Vicki) Walz of Portage, Wis., Debra (Scott) Hanes of Naperville, Ill., Judy (Brian) Fedt of Mesa, Ariz., and Joyce (Mark) Remington of Lodi, Wis.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the WANDERERS REST CEMETERY in Norwalk, Wis.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory
(630) 553-7611.
